By CBS3 Staff
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — PATCO trains from South Jersey to Philadelphia will operate on a limited schedule Tuesday morning after a large tree knocked out power lines along the tracks during Monday’s storms.

PATCO says trains will run every 10 to 15 minutes but there will be no service to Ashland or Lindenwold Stations.

The change comes after a large tree fell and knocked out power lines and damaged a pole between Woodcrest and Ashland stations during Monday’s powerful wind and storms.

PATCO says crews are working through the night to restore service as quickly as possible. Commuters should allow extra travel time and consider alternate modes of transportation to stations with parking lots expected to fill up quickly.

