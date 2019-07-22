Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A public hearing on the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital is being held on Monday. Democratic Representative Kevin Boyle is hosting the meeting.
The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 366 on Oxford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.
It is expected to begin at 3 p.m.
Some of the issues that will be addressed include the impact the closure will have on employment and public health.
Hahnemann’s shutdown in the fall will leave more than a thousand people unemployed.
