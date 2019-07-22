WEATHER ALERT:Risk Of Severe Storms This Afternoon, Flash Flood Watch Until 8 AM Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hahnemann University Hospital, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A public hearing on the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital is being held on Monday. Democratic Representative Kevin Boyle is hosting the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 366 on Oxford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

It is expected to begin at 3 p.m.

Bernie Sanders Joins Rally To Save Hahnemann University Hospital

Some of the issues that will be addressed include the impact the closure will have on employment and public health.

Hahnemann’s shutdown in the fall will leave more than a thousand people unemployed.

