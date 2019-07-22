WEATHER ALERT:Risk Of Severe Storms This Afternoon, Flash Flood Watch Until 8 AM Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, P.F. Chang's


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you love P.F. Chang’s lettuce wraps, listen up. P.F. Chang’s wants to pay you to help upgrade their most popular dish.

The restaurant is revamping its lettuce wrap recipe after 25 years, and now they’re asking for new ideas.

You don’t need a recipe, just a flavor combination that you think tastes great.

The deadline to submit your idea is July 30.

The winner gets $25,000 and a spot on the new menu.

To enter your lettuce wrap creation, click here.

