PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An officer-involved shooting on the Walt Whitman Bridge sent one person to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Monday morning, officials say. The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of the bridge around 12:45 a.m.

Philadelphia police say it was not a Philadelphia officer involved in the shooting.

One person was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with a gunshot wound, indicating it may be a juvenile who was injured.

Police activity on Walt Whitman Bridge after authorities say there was an officer involved shooting. It sent one person to CHOP. We are live with the details in 30 minutes! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Hiq1yCPAqM — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) July 22, 2019

A school bus could be seen off to the side of the investigation.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for some time, but officials have opened one lane for traffic to get by.

#BREAKING police-involved shooting on the Walt Whitman Bridge EB. The bridge was blocked overnight now one lane gets into NJ. There is also a school bus on scene. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vDhf3gyD1L — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) July 22, 2019

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.