By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An officer-involved shooting on the Walt Whitman Bridge sent one person to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Monday morning, officials say. The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of the bridge around 12:45 a.m.

Philadelphia police say it was not a Philadelphia officer involved in the shooting.

One person was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with a gunshot wound, indicating it may be a juvenile who was injured.

A school bus could be seen off to the side of the investigation.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for some time, but officials have opened one lane for traffic to get by.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

Comments