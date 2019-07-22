Man With Neck Brace, Woman Wanted For Theft At South Philly Home Depot

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for a theft at a South Philadelphia Home Depot. It happened at the Home Depot on Oregon Avenue.
Surveillance video captured a man with a neck brace and a woman entering the store last Sunday.
Police say the pair loaded a cart with merchandise and then left the store without paying.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
