Man With Neck Brace, Woman Wanted For Theft At South Philly Home Depot

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for a theft at a South Philadelphia Home Depot. It happened at the Home Depot on Oregon Avenue.

Surveillance video captured a man with a neck brace and a woman entering the store last Sunday.

Woman, Man With Neck Brace Wanted For Theft At South Philly Home Depot

Police say the pair loaded a cart with merchandise and then left the store without paying.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

