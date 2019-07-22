PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who gunned down a man who was walking his dog in Strawberry Mansion. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North 26th Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say someone fired at least four shots and a 58-year-old man walking his dog was hit twice in the chest.
The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officials say the man lived in the neighborhood and at this point they don’t know why he was shot.
They are also searching for the man’s dog.
