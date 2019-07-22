Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham and his Philadelphia Eagles teammates are set to depart for training camp. While fans are anxiously awaiting the beginning of training camp on Wednesday, not everyone is excited about this time of year.
Players and coaches have to say goodbye to their families and head off to work at the Novacare Complex.
The Eagles defensive end broke the news to his daughter Emerson, and she did not take it well at all.
“I don’t want you to go,” she said, followed by tears.
The Eagles report for training camp on Wednesday and their first practice is on Thursday.
