PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager convicted of murdering two 16-year-old boys in South Philadelphia was sentenced Monday to 37 years to life in prison. Brandon Olivieri was found guilty in May in the deaths of Salvatore DiNubile and Caleer Miller.
Olivieri’s defense team says they will appeal the ruling.
Olivieri shot and killed the teens in October 2017 when he was 16.
Prosecutors say Olivieri gunned down DiNubile after the pair got into a fight.
Prosecutors say Miller was not the intended target and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Olivieri maintained his innocence during his trial.
