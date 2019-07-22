WEATHER ALERT:Risk Of Severe Storms This Afternoon, Flash Flood Watch Until 8 AM Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager convicted of murdering two 16-year-old boys in South Philadelphia was sentenced Monday to 37 years to life in prison. Brandon Olivieri was found guilty in May in the deaths of Salvatore DiNubile and Caleer Miller.

Olivieri’s defense team says they will appeal the ruling.

Sal DiNubile + Caleer Miller

Caleer Miller, left, and Sal DiNubile. Credit: CBS3

Olivieri shot and killed the teens in October 2017 when he was 16.

Prosecutors say Olivieri gunned down DiNubile after the pair got into a fight.

Prosecutors say Miller was not the intended target and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Olivieri maintained his innocence during his trial.

