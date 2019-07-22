EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man left his 3-year-old son in a hot car for three hours during the unbearable heat wave that’s gripped the region while he was inside a Chickie’s and Pete’s in Egg Harbor Township, early Saturday morning, police say. It happened at the restaurant in the English Creek Center around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Egg Harbor Township police say bystanders removed the young boy from the vehicle before police got to the scene.
Police say the 3-year-old boy was left in the vehicle for about three hours in 85-degree weather with no air conditioning while his father, 32-year-old Brandon Morgan, of Atlantic City, was inside Chickie’s and Pete’s.
Morgan was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on a summons with a date to appear in court.
The 3-year-old boy, who was found to be in good health, was turned over to his mother.
