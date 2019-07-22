Comments
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — Wilmington police have identified an elderly couple that was killed in a shooting at a nursing home over the weekend. Police also confirmed the shooting was a murder-suicide.
The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. at ManorCare Health Services-Wilmington on Saturday.
#breaking #activeshooter #delaware on Foulk road. Every cop and paramedic on sight pic.twitter.com/zWpiLSsCgq
— Boo The Serval (@boothesrval) July 20, 2019
Police identified the victims Monday as 82-year-old Louis M. Camerota and his wife, 79-year-old Gail F. Camerota.
Investigators say Louis Camerota came to the facility to visit his wife Gail Camerota, who was a resident. He allegedly approached his wife in a common area of the facility where he shot her once before turning the weapon on himself.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
