WEATHER ALERT:Risk Of Severe Storms This Afternoon, Flash Flood Watch Until 8 AM Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wilmington News


WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — Wilmington police have identified an elderly couple that was killed in a shooting at a nursing home over the weekend. Police also confirmed the shooting was a murder-suicide.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. at ManorCare Health Services-Wilmington on Saturday.

Police identified the victims Monday as 82-year-old Louis M. Camerota and his wife, 79-year-old Gail F. Camerota.

Investigators say Louis Camerota came to the facility to visit his wife Gail Camerota, who was a resident. He allegedly approached his wife in a common area of the facility where he shot her once before turning the weapon on himself.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Comments