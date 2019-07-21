



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be another dangerously hot day Sunday as well. Temperatures are likely to soar once again into the upper 90s to near 100 in the afternoon and again with the humidity, it should feel more like the 110-115 range. Once the excessive heat warning expires at 10 p.m. Sunday, parts of the region will be under a flash flood watch that goes into effect on Monday morning.

The watch has been issued for eastern Pennsylvania and most of south New Jersey from 10 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A cold front will start to push into the are on Sunday night though and we could see a few late day thunderstorms pop up in areas north and then a chance for a few evening and overnight storms to stick around through the nighttime hours into Monday morning as well.

The front will still be to west on Monday so expect another hot and humid day, but not nearly as bad as it will be over the weekend to start to the week, mainly due to the rain chance we will have throughout the day on Monday.

Tuesday a couple more showers and storms are possible, especially in the morning.

The middle of the coming work week should arrive with welcomed news. It will be a return to normal with temperatures and high pressure will usher in drier air too, making the humidity really fall off and it should be much more comfortable by the time we reach Wednesday and Thursday.