WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A gunshot victim has died after crashing into a building in Wilmington, Delaware. Police said they received a call Saturday night about a vehicle hitting a building.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 23-year-old gunshot victim. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting took place on Interstate 95 outside of Wilmington police jurisdiction.
No other injuries have been reported. Police say the incident remains under investigation.
