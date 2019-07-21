HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted child luring in Hamilton Township. The incident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. while the 12-year-old girl was walking on Christine Avenue, between Steinert and Wegner Avenues, on Saturday.
Authorities say the suspect exited his black, four-door car believed to be a 2008 or 2009 Ford Fusion and approached the girl.
The suspect tried several times to get the girl to talk to him, according to police.
He took off in when the girl ran away crying while calling home.
Officials released a sketch of the suspect.
Police say the suspect was described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old. He was between 5-foo-11 and 6-foot-2 with a short beard and a deep voice. He was wearing all black clothing with a black baseball hat.
Anyone who may have any information is being asked to call police at 609-581-4080.
