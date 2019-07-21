Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A child has been rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning in Bethlehem, officials say. The incident happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Argus Court on Sunday.
Authorities say first responders responded to reports of a lightning strike and an injured child on Sunday night.
Upon arrival, medics found the child, who had been struck by lightning.
It’s unclear if they were inside or outside.
The child is alive and was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital Bethlehem in unknown condition, according to officials.
