PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for the CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment talks about how to make sure your pets stay safe as we continue to deal with dangerously hot temperatures.
The discussion also goes over the signs of hot spots and ways to help prevent them.
ASPCA Offers Tips To Keep Your Pet Safe As Dangerous Heat Moves Into Our Area.
Some veterinarians attribute the rise in hot spots on dogs to the heat and humidity.
Watch the full video above for more information.
