



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old woman is injured after police say she was struck by a stray bullet that went through the walls of her home. The incident happened just before 12 a.m. at 68th Street and Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday.

The victim is lucky to be alive after the bullet blasted through her home on Friday night.

“You’re not even safe in your own home,” Darien Thomas, the victim’s uncle, said. “They are really distraught right now. … Behind this wall is a TV. The bullet went through the TV. It connected and hit her on the opposite side of the basement.”

She was shot in the right ear and was rushed to the hospital.

“Doctors said one inch over, it would have entered her skull,” Thomas said.

Thomas told CBS3 police found multiple shell casings in the neighborhood. Thomas says police marked off 13 different shots.

“The one bullet came through the front of the car,” Thomas said.

He said his family wants to stay in the home but are considering leaving because there seems to be no end to the violence in sight.

“We march. We have prayer vigils. We have conferences,” Thomas said, “and somehow these young kids feel as though when they have a gun, they have power. Your power is not in that gun. Your power is in a skill. Learning how to get a trade, raise a family and become a good citizen.”

Philadelphia Police have not made any arrests at this time.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.