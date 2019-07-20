WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Local TV


UPPER DARBY, Pa (CBS) — Two of the kittens taken to an animal hospital in Upper Darby have died after a possible poisoning. On July 18 animal rescue crews were called after a woman found the kittens convulsing on her lawn.

The Providence Animal Center says both kittens had damage to the brain and nervous system.

The animal center is treating two more kittens that were found in the same area.

Upper Darby residents have been posting fliers, saying that animal cruelty is a felony in Pennsylvania.

(Credit: CBS3)

However, veterinarians at the animal center are not sure if the kittens were poisoned.

