UPPER DARBY, Pa (CBS) — Two of the kittens taken to an animal hospital in Upper Darby have died after a possible poisoning. On July 18 animal rescue crews were called after a woman found the kittens convulsing on her lawn.
The Providence Animal Center says both kittens had damage to the brain and nervous system.
The animal center is treating two more kittens that were found in the same area.
Upper Darby residents have been posting fliers, saying that animal cruelty is a felony in Pennsylvania.
However, veterinarians at the animal center are not sure if the kittens were poisoned.
