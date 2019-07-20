PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man and a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a 24-year-old woman after crashing into her car. The incident happened shortly after 12 a.m. on the 3300 block of South 3rd Street, near Pattison Avenue, in South Philadelphia on Saturday.
Police say the suspects attempted to flee the scene after striking the victim’s car when she pulled over on the 300 block of Pattison Avenue.
The victim told police a car flashed its lights at her to get out of the way. When she pulled over, her car was struck by a vehicle police say possible was involved in drag racing.
According to police, the victim began taking photographs with her cellphone when the man and woman attempted to drive away.
That’s when the two suspects approached her, began punching her and told her to stop taking photos.
Authorities say the suspects then stole the victim’s phone and license plate and fled the scene.
The suspects are believed to be between 20 and 25 years old.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
