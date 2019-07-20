WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday that they  have acquired right-hander Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins  in exchange for cash considerations. This season Morin has a 3.18 ERA with one save and just two walks allowed in 22.2 innings pitched.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire six-year career in the American League, going 10-8 with two saves and a 4.48 ERA in 209 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels (2014-17), Seattle Mariners (2018) and Twins (2019).

To make room for Morin on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Seranthony Dominguez was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

