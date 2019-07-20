PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired additional pitching help Saturday, getting right-handed reliever Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations. To make room for Morin on the 40-man roster, Seranthony Dominguez was transferred to the 60-day injured list and RHP J.D. Hammer was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Morin has a 3.18 ERA with one save and just two walks allowed in 22.2 innings pitched this season with the Twins.
Phillies Sign Left-Handed Pitcher Drew Smyly, Reports Say
The 28-year-old has spent his entire six-year career in the American League, going 10-8 with two saves and a 4.48 ERA in 209 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels (2014-17), Seattle Mariners (2018) and Twins (2019).
The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is at 4 p.m. on July 31.
