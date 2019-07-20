



PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 41-year-old man has died in an officer-involved shooting in Pemberton, officials say. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Kinsley Road on Friday.

Officials say Pemberton Township Police Department officers responded to reports of an altercation and a man armed with a large curved blade when an officer shot 41-year-old Witney Rivera.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force will conduct an investigation into the shooting.

Rivera was transported by authorities to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, where he later died.

Authorities say Rivera approached officers with a weapon that was used for gardening.

Many witnesses say they saw Rivera approaching police, others say they did not.

One witness says the incident began over an argument between Rivera and his ex-wife.

“He got upset because he kept telling her to get out of here because they’re not even together,” Johanna Roman, a neighbor, said. When he told that to her, she came toward him. I guess he got upset — they’re having an argument.

“Next thing I know, he came and grabbed something because he felt somebody was going to jump him, I guess. He don’t even get to there when the cops [started] shooting him. He was laying there, he was already down. They kept shooting him.”

Relatives, neighbors and friends of Rivera set up a memorial for Rivera where the incident happened.

“My uncle was a great man, loving, very caring,” Mari Elle Mangual, Rivera’s niece, said. “Did anything for anybody. Goof ball. Even with the pacemaker that took him out twice, he was still good and everything. He was just helpful. A guy you could go to for anyone, anything you needed, you could come to him.”

CBS3’s Chantee Lans, Crystal Cranmore and Howard Monroe contributed to this report.