PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — The Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force is conducting an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pemberton Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened just after 9 p.m., and prompted a massive police presence in the area of the 100 block of Kinsley Road.
According to the Attorney General’s office, Pemberton Police Officers were responding to reports of an altercation and a man armed with a long scythe.
When an officer encountered the man, the officer shot 41-year-old Witney Rivera.
Rivera was transported by authorities to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Heavy police presence in Pemberton. 2 people taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Neighbors say cops shot a man. Working to confirm @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/mYkD7nP0FG
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 20, 2019
The investigation is ongoing.
CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.