By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pemberton news

PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — The Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force is conducting an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pemberton Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened just after 9 p.m., and prompted a massive police presence in the area of the 100 block of Kinsley Road.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Pemberton Police Officers were responding to reports of an altercation and a man armed with a long scythe.

When an officer encountered the man, the officer shot 41-year-old Witney Rivera.

Rivera was transported by authorities to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

