By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local, Local TV


DELAWARE CITY, Del. (CBS) — The dangerous heat gripping our region is to blame for the Delaware State Park to close for the weekend. The announcement was made by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on Saturday.

The park will be closed July 20 and July 21.

They say the decision to close the park is based on safety to the park staff, volunteers and guests.

This is due to the limited amount of air conditioning and transportation at Pea Patch Island, along with the fact that staff and volunteers wear Civil War-era costumes made from wool.

Patrons who purchased tickets in advance will be issued a refund or credit for a future visit.

For more information, Fort Delaware/Fort DuPont State Parks, 302-834-7941.

