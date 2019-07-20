WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday’s dangerous heat led to some changes at the Philadelphia Youth Regatta on the Schuylkill River. Organizers say they were watching the weather closely.

They decided to shorten the races from 1,500 meters to 1,000 meters, saving racers a few minutes of time in hot boats.

They also had extra water on hand for the 1,500 athletes who participated in the day’s races.

The regatta is a long-standing summer tradition on the Schuylkill River.

About 70 rowing clubs participate, some coming as far as Florida for the event.

