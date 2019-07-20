



WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — Two people have been shot at a nursing home in Wilmington, police say. The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. at ManorCare Health Services-Wilmington located at 700 Foulk Road on Saturday.

Delaware State Police are actively investigating the incident after they say reports came in of a shooting shortly after 1 p.m.

There are other reports at this time, but police officials will only confirm that there are two victims. Their conditions are unknown.

The rehabilitation and nursing home facility provides patients with individualized post-hospital skilled nursing care.

Residents were evacuated after the shooting and while officials have since deemed the building safe, not everyone is back inside, including staff and patients.

CBS3 has been speaking to concerned family members who gathered at a nearby school.

About 30 of them are still awaiting word from the nursing home on the status of their loved ones.

They haven’t been told where they are or even if they’re safe.

“Everybody’s worried and concerned just like you would be if there’s an active shooter where your relative would be staying,” Donna Taylor, of Townsend, Delaware, said. “We’re worried and concerned and waiting to hear from a spokesperson.”

Tyi Ellison, of Wilmington, told CBS3 she doesn’t know where her mother is.

“No one knows how their family is,” Ellison said. “We haven’t been notified. They don’t have a phone tree. We know nothing.”

Another concerned family member says they’re not concerned about safety issues at the nursing home.

“You have to be concerned about the safety issues because someone was able to talk in with a gun and do what he did while everyone else is working,” Arlene Eaddy-Beard, of Wilmington, said.

Family members who spoke with CBS3 haven’t received any indication when they’ll be notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.