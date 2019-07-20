WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the ManorCare Health Services building in Wilmington. According to officials, Troopers received reports of a shooting just after 1 p.m. Saturday.
ManorCare rehabilitation and nursing home facility located at 700 Foulk Road, provides patients with individualized post-hospital skilled nursing care.
#breaking #activeshooter #delaware on Foulk road. Every cop and paramedic on sight pic.twitter.com/zWpiLSsCgq
— Boo The Serval (@boothesrval) July 20, 2019
It is not yet known if the shooter has been arrested.
State Police say at least two people were shot during the incident, there is no word on their condition at this time.
Officials say the building has been deemed safe and there is no concern for the public’s safety.
At this time motorist are asked to avoid the area at this time due to heavy police activity.
Delaware State Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
