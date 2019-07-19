READING, Pa. (CBS) — You can’t arrive in Reading without looking up and spotting a unique site perched high on Mount Penn. Peaking out from a canopy of green is The Pagoda.
The Asian-influenced building is planted on the Reading hillside, hundreds of feet up. It has stood there for 111 years.
“People come from all around, all over the country, all over the world to see this building,” Pagoda manager Scott Kauffman.
The tiered structure can be seen from virtually every angle of the city below. And from its highest floor, the view is spectacular.
On a summer day, managers say as many as 500 people may visit.
You can see the outside views any time, but if you want to tour the inside of the pagoda, summer hours are Thursday through Sunday.
Admission is free. However, they do ask for a small donation to visit the top observation floor that goes toward the upkeep of the pagoda.
