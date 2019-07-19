WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
By CBS3 Staff
PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police say two people were shot in Pemberton Friday night. The shooting prompted a massive police presence in the area of the 100 block of Kinsley Road.

Neighbors in the area tell Eyewitness News an officer shot a man, although police would not confirm that information.

Police say one of the victims transported themselves to the hospital and the second victim was transported by authorities to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. There is no word on either of their conditions.

Police remain on scene investigating.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

