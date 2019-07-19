Man Wanted For 2 Home Burglaries In Center City

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of breaking into two homes in Center City. Police say the burglaries happened on the 2100 block of Spruce Street, around 9 p.m. on July 3.
The suspect was captured on surveillance images leaving one of the homes with the resident’s items.
Police believe the man fled in a white-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
