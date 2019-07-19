Man Wanted For 2 Home Burglaries In Center City

WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of breaking into two homes in Center City. Police say the burglaries happened on the 2100 block of Spruce Street, around 9 p.m. on July 3.

The suspect was captured on surveillance images leaving one of the homes with the resident’s items.

Police believe the man fled in a white-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

 

