PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major disruption to several SEPTA Regional Rail lines starts Saturday morning. The Airport, Media-Elwyn and Wilmington-Newark lines are all having major work done on them.
It centers around the rebuilding of infrastructure at the University City station. The work starts Saturday and goes through Aug. 4.
So what does this mean for commuters?
For the Airport line, shuttle buses will run between Eastwick, the Airport and 30th Street.
For the Media-Elwyn line, trains will only run from Elwyn to 49th Street. A shuttle bus will take you to and from 49th Street from 30th Street.
Trains will operate from Newark to 30th Street only.
Check out a full schedule of adjustments here.
