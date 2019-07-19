



JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — In hot weather like this, one of the best ways to stay cool is to get in a pool and stay there. That same idea was shared by guests Friday at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Jackson.

Whether it’s testing your nerve on a seven-story speed slide, hanging with your pals on a giant river raft or doing as little as humanly possible sprawled out in the pool, families found their cure for the 90-degree temperatures this week by getting wet at Hurricane Harbor.

“Today, we’re just enjoying the nice cool temperatures in the pool, cause it’s too hot to not be in it,” Tracy Hartman said.

“This whole week has been treacherous. I mean it’s been very, very hot, but today it’s fantastic here. It’s very cool, very awesome,” Reuben Gonzalez said.

With people of different swimming abilities, especially kids, all desperate to stay cool, lifeguards are on their toes and staff are doing what they can to keep lines moving.

“We were watching the weather just like everyone else and we knew that this week was going to be incredibly hot. So we just wanted to make sure that we’re fully staffed, and every attraction is open to it’s maximum capacity,” Six Flags Communication Manager Kristin Fitzgerald said.

And just in time for the hottest week of the summer, Hurricane Harbor opened a new family-friendly pool called Calypso Springs. A little more intimate and less rough than the 1 million-gallon wave pool, Calypso Springs is 100,000 gallons of pure refreshment.

It’s the largest new water attraction to open in the park’s 19 years of operation.

“Oh, this pool is incredible. It’s brand new. All I can tell you is everybody is enjoying it,” Gonzalez said.

Hurricane Harbor is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but be sure to arrive early on the weekends or the water park can hit capacity.