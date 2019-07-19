WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s back. The Eagles signed running back Darren Sproles to a one-year deal on Friday.

Sproles, 36, was contemplating retirement this offseason before returning to the Birds. The 5-foot-6 back is returning for a sixth season in Philadelphia.

He played in six games last season, scoring one rushing touchdown and two receiving.

Sproles joins a crowded Birds’ backfield that features newly-acquired Jordan Howard, second-round draft pick Miles Sanders, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Corey Clement and Donnel Pumphrey.

Sproles’ return gives the Eagles another dual-threat out of the backfield as well as one of the league’s most explosive punt returners.

