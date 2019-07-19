PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s back. The Eagles signed running back Darren Sproles to a one-year deal on Friday.
Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with RB Darren Sproles on a one-year contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/l6qnpthxLJ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 19, 2019
Sproles, 36, was contemplating retirement this offseason before returning to the Birds. The 5-foot-6 back is returning for a sixth season in Philadelphia.
He played in six games last season, scoring one rushing touchdown and two receiving.
Are The Cowboys Still The Team To Beat In The NFC East?
One of the smallest #Eagles with the BIGGEST heart is coming back! The Eagles have agreed to terms with Darren Sproles one a one-year contract.
— Lesley Van Arsdall (@LesleyCBS3) July 19, 2019
Sproles joins a crowded Birds’ backfield that features newly-acquired Jordan Howard, second-round draft pick Miles Sanders, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Corey Clement and Donnel Pumphrey.
"My heart is in Philly. That's where I want to end my career. That team, the city is like a family." – @DarrenSproles#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/A1uEKBxQ0B
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 19, 2019
Sproles’ return gives the Eagles another dual-threat out of the backfield as well as one of the league’s most explosive punt returners.
You must log in to post a comment.