PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A proposal to change how airplane seats are designed could make the worst seat on the plane a lot more comfortable. The “S1” design from a Colorado-based startup might actually make people want the middle seat, or at least make the flying experience less miserable.
Instead of being side-by-side, the three economy seats are staggered.
That would put the middle seat slightly behind the aisle and window seats, and make them slightly lower.
The company says moving the middle seat back allows for more space for everyone in the row.
The company also says they expect the seats would be available on two airlines by April or May of 2020.
Last month, the S1 received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to be installed on planes.
