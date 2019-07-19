BREAKING:2.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Berks County
By CBS3 Staff
SPRING RIDGE, Pa. (CBS) — A small quake rattled a portion of Berks County on Friday afternoon. The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.2 magnitude earthquake centered in Spring Ridge at 1:11 p.m.

Spring Ridge is approximately eight miles outside of Reading.

At least 78 people reported feeling the quake, some as far as seven to eight miles away.

“We wouldn’t expect to see any damage from a 2.2. People just probably felt a little bit of shaking,” USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso told CBS3.

Several took to social media after they felt the earth move.

The last time the area saw an earthquake was in 2008. It’s rare to feel them, but not unusual for a quake to happen.

There have been 32 earthquakes in the area since 1973.

The highest one ever felt was in 1994 when a 4.6 magnitude quake struck five miles west of Reading. A 4.2 magnitude quake also registered that same day.

