



SPRING RIDGE, Pa. (CBS) — A small quake rattled a portion of Berks County on Friday afternoon. The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.2 magnitude earthquake centered in Spring Ridge at 1:11 p.m.

Spring Ridge is approximately eight miles outside of Reading.

Hello from a warm Summerfest in Reading! Quick note – around 1:30 geologists confirm that a 2.2 mag earthquake occurred just a few miles away. Some here also heard a boom. According to the USGS, shallow earthquakes on the east coast can sometimes produce sound. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jGxhs8lpaK — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) July 19, 2019

At least 78 people reported feeling the quake, some as far as seven to eight miles away.

“We wouldn’t expect to see any damage from a 2.2. People just probably felt a little bit of shaking,” USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso told CBS3.

Several took to social media after they felt the earth move.

The 1:20pm rumble was felt in Wyomissing. — Rivertown Jill (@RivertownJill) July 19, 2019

Ummmm Earthquake in Wyomissing??? We felt it and heard it in my store. — 🎶 Dj Kid Karisma 🎶 (@djkidkarisma) July 19, 2019

We're in the Wyomissing area and definitely felt it. Thought a truck hit our house. Can't believe there aren't more twitter reports. — Dan R. Smorey Jr. (@the_0ne_ne0) July 19, 2019

I felt it strong too. Live near intersection of State Hill Rd. and Van Reed in Spring Twp. — Redemption7777 (@StraightAhead1) July 19, 2019

The last time the area saw an earthquake was in 2008. It’s rare to feel them, but not unusual for a quake to happen.

There have been 32 earthquakes in the area since 1973.

The highest one ever felt was in 1994 when a 4.6 magnitude quake struck five miles west of Reading. A 4.2 magnitude quake also registered that same day.