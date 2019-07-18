



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pop-up event in Center City honored beards, but behind the fun idea was raising money and awareness for a great cause. You will find some of the most impressive bearded men right here in the City of Brotherly Love and a pop-up barbershop both surprised and celebrated them Thursday.

For bearded men walking around in Center City at the Shops at Liberty Place, it was quite the welcome surprise — free facial hair trims courtesy of Wahl Grooming products. To honor Philadelphia’s finest beards, they’ve rolled out a mobile barbershop in the facial hair-friendly city.

“Philly made the top-10 facial hair-friendly cities last year, coming in at No. 10,” Justin Patricoff said. “So we’re at Shops at Liberty Place, we brought our 30-foot mobile barbershop. Our master barbers are detailing, trimming guys with facial hair.”

Proceeds from every trim are all going toward a good cause.

“For every trim we do Wahl donates a dollar to ZERO Prostate Cancer,” Patricoff said. “So we’re having a lot of fun on the street here.”

Renee Haney is with ZERO The End of Prostate Cancer and knows all too well how much the money raised helps with research and treatment.

“Eighty-six percent of every dollar that we raise goes directly to funding the free programs for any man or any family that’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Haney said.

A steady flow of men rolled through the mobile barbershop on Thursday for mobile grooming that’s fighting to end prostate cancer.

“It was great. I mean, to get it done and the price was right and to support a great clause, very happy,” Norm Bond, of North Philadelphia, said.