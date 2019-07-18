READING, Pa. (CBS) — As SummerFest heads to Reading on Friday, Vittoria Woodill is getting us ready! She’s got a place you’ll want to dive right into.
In this week’s Taste With Tori, she takes you to a corner drafthaus with the word “ugly” in its name. But the place is anything but and the food is more than pretty good.
It’s time to cast your nets, ladies and gents, at a bar well-suited for those looking for a perfect pint and traditional steaks and seafood. It’s the Ugly Oyster Drafthaus in Reading, and, oh yeah, they’ve got oysters, too.
It’s one of the oldest pubs in Berks County, where one side of the bar dates back to the 1700s.
The Irish pub is dressed to the gills under Guinness guidelines.
“All the interior, the exterior of the building here was actually built in Yorkshire, England and shipped over in containers and reassembled here,” Ugly Oyster owner Glen Rigg said.
CBS3 SummerFest heads to Reading on Friday.
