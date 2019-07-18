Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bold robbery was caught on camera on Wednesday morning. Watch as two young men pull a gun on a 40-year-old woman and steal her purse in Hunting Park.
It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on North 5th Street.
You can see the robbers have big grins on their faces as they run off.
Police found the purse with $100 missing.
If you have any information on the suspects, call police.
