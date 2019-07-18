Surveillance Video Captures 2 Men Stealing Woman's Purse At Gunpoint In Hunting Park You can see the robbers have big grins on their faces as they run off.

University Of Pennsylvania Professor Under Fire For Saying 'Our Country Will Be Better Off With More Whites And Fewer Non-Whites'Last year, the Penn Law professor was banned from teaching a mandatory course after she said she never saw a black student graduate toward the top of the class.