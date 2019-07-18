By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A salmonella outbreak linked to dog treats is expanding. The CDC says 93 people in 27 states, including three in Pennsylvania, have been sickened.

The salmonella infections are linked to pig ear dog treats.

The FDA says people are handling the treats, then eating or preparing food without washing their hands first.

The pathogen also spreads through feces.

People can become sick just by petting their dogs or their dog tracking feces through their homes in their paws.

