By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you were watching the Phillies game after the long rain delay, you may have caught a quick moment of kindness. At the top of the fifth inning, Dodgers infielder David Freese hit a foul ball into the stands.

Two boys, Jayden and Franky, went running for the ball. Jayden got to the ball first but didn’t think twice and gave the ball to Franky.

As it turns out, the boys were complete strangers until that moment.

Before the game ended, the Phillies thanked Jayden for being a friend by giving him three baseballs.

