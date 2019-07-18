Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you were watching the Phillies game after the long rain delay, you may have caught a quick moment of kindness. At the top of the fifth inning, Dodgers infielder David Freese hit a foul ball into the stands.
Two boys, Jayden and Franky, went running for the ball. Jayden got to the ball first but didn’t think twice and gave the ball to Franky.
City of Brotherly Love pic.twitter.com/yGJnIzqKW6
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 18, 2019
As it turns out, the boys were complete strangers until that moment.
Before the game ended, the Phillies thanked Jayden for being a friend by giving him three baseballs.
You must log in to post a comment.