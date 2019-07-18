



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pop-up park returns along a section of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the next four weeks with even more family-friendly programming this summer. The OVAL+ is a public space created from eight acres of Eakins Oval, mostly parking lot and a stretch of road along the parkway.

“Philadelphia is a hub of unique historical and cultural attractions and the Oval is one attraction that stands out for its innovative use of public space,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “It brings family, friends and Philadelphians from across the city to enjoy everything from yoga, food to movies and games.

“This year’s theme is ‘Double the Fun on the Parkway,’ and for the second year in a row, this activation will stretch down from the parkway from Eakins Oval, all the way to Logan’s Circle.”

It’s a partnership between the Fairmount Park Conservancy and the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, where Kathryn Ott Lovell is commissioner.

“So we are doing it again in a better and better way,” Lovell said. “Oh my gosh, well we have this amazing double-decker bus that doesn’t actually go anywhere. We’ll have DJs, will also have water ice.”

The OVAL+ runs for four weeks. It has more programming and installation than ever before — like a mural arts ground painting.

“It just gives you the impression of being three dimensional and the colors are bright, summery, you know those kind of things to help people enjoy the summer,” Mural Arts Philadelphia artist Felix St. Fort said.