PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in front of his girlfriend in the city’s East Frankford section, police say. The shooting happened last night, in front of the victim’s home on the 5100 block of Tulip Street.
Officials say the 27-year-old victim was sitting in a parked van with his girlfriend when two men walked up and opened fire.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
There is no word yet on arrests or motive to this incident.
