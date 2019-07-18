EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey police officer and his wife pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection to the death of their daughter. Eyewitness News obtained the 911 call made back in December.
“She’s breathing extremely funny. She’s barely breathing. She was just diagnosed with reflux but not she’s barely conscious,” Catherine Bannister can be heard saying of her 3-month-old daughter in the call. “My husband is an officer so he’s working with her right now but we need help.”
The call comes from the moments after Bannister’s 3-month-old daughter, Hailey, became unconscious in December.
Her husband, Ewing police officer Daniel Bannister, was suspended from work shortly after the little girl died.
An autopsy revealed the baby girl had a fractured skull, brain bleed and multiple fractured ribs. It was also determined the nature of Hailey’s injuries indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse.
The couple is due back in court next week.
