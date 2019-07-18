Comments
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A fatal accident caused a portion of Interstate 78 to close in Lehigh County, Thursday morning. Police say a tractor-trailer crashed into a median on I-78 between Rock Road and Route 309, around 6:42 a.m.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-78 are closed at this time.
Officials say the Route 309 overpass may have structural damage.
There is no other information on the victim at this time.
