By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lehigh County News, Local, Local TV


LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A fatal accident caused a portion of Interstate 78 to close in Lehigh County, Thursday morning. Police say a tractor-trailer crashed into a median on I-78 between Rock Road and Route 309, around 6:42 a.m.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-78 are closed at this time.

Officials say the Route 309 overpass may have structural damage.

Credit: CBS3

There is no other information on the victim at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

