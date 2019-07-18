  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a driver who struck a man and took off in Olney. According to police, the hit-and-run happened on the 5900 block of North 5th Street late Wednesday night.

Police say officers on patrol noticed a man with a leg injury.

The 43-year-old man told police he was crossing the street when a car hit him.

Credit: CBS3

The victim suffered a broken leg but is in stable condition.

The car that hit him is described as a white sedan, possibly a Honda.

