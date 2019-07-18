



BUENA, N.J. (CBS) — There’s newly-released evidence in a South Jersey murder mystery two years after two young people were found shot to death in a car. Authorities now hope the public can help solve the case.

“It’s a wound that will never be healed because her killers are still out there,” Maggie Arroyo said.

Arroyo wishes she could be with her daughter, 23-year-old Talisa Colon, to celebrate her 25th birthday this week. Instead, Arroyo is marking 22 months since her daughter’s murder.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2017, Colon and her friend, Damon Jones, were discovered shot to death sitting in a car outside the MVP Sports Bar on Wheaton Road in Buena.

13 Philadelphia Police Officers To Be Fired Over Racist, Offensive Facebook Posts, Commissioner Says

So far, there’s been no arrests, and few if any answers for Arroyo from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which is handling the case.

Arroyo says it’s been 22 months since she’s talked to authorities about the case.

On Wednesday night, Arroyo says she was shocked to hear news of her daughter’s case circulating on social media.

“I cried, I got goosebumps,” she said.

To try and generate new leads, the prosecutor’s office released this photo of a Dodge or Chrysler minivan they say is linked to the murders.

Arroyo says her daughter was always the life of the party and wanted to become a certified nursing assistant. She hopes anyone who can help police make an arrest will have the courage to come forward.

‘Needs To Be Charged With A Hate Crime’: Community Activists Say Noose Found At Home Depot Racially Motivated, Not Misunderstanding

“Please come out of your shell and say something. If not, you’re forever going to have a conscience on your head and God knows,” Arroyo said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says they’ve chased down various leads in the double murder case but are not providing details on the status of the investigation.

They declined Eyewitness News’ request for an interview. Anyone with information should call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers, where they could receive a cash reward for information.