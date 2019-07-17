Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – National Hot Dog Day is on Wednesday and we know you’re taste buds have been waiting for this day. National Hot Dog Day is recognized every year during July, National Hot Dog Month, celebrating the perfect summertime meal at the ballpark, beach or BBQ.
Some stores are offering hot dog deals for National Hot Dog Day Wednesday.
The Philly Pretzel Factory is offering customers $1 pretzel dogs all day long. Share photos with your pretzel dog using the hashtag #PPFDollarDog for the chance to win a $100 gift card.
7-Eleven is offering $1 Quarter-Pound Big Bite all-beef dogs at participating stores while supplies last.
Sonic Drive-In is also selling $1 hot dogs all day to celebrate.