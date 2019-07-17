WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect And Flash Flood Watch From Wed. 2 PM Until Thurs. 1 AM
MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who had called 911 to report he was armed with a gun and “feeling homicidal.” Cumberland County prosecutors made the determination in the January 2018 shooting of Edward Gandy in Millville, noting that no facts were in dispute. They say the state Attorney General’s Office concurred with the decision.

When three Millville officers arrived on scene, authorities say Gandy started walking toward officer Colt Gibson with his hands behind him. Gibson repeatedly told Gandy to stop, but Gandy continued toward the officers, holding up a cellphone in both hands in front of him as though pointing a gun.

Gandy was soon shot and killed. No gun was found.

Relatives have said Gandy was dealing with mental health issues.

