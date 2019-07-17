SPRINGDALE, Ark. (CBS Local) – A man who allegedly hit a store manager with pizza bagels and then slapped an employee at a nearby restaurant is facing multiple charges, authorities said. Police were called to the scene Sunday afternoon in Springdale, Arkansas.
Officers say Roger Bridendolph, 49, berated a cashier before stealing a box of Bagel Bites from a Dollar Tree store and pushing the manager out of his way to escape the store, CBS affiliate KFSM reported.
The manager said he followed Bridendolph out of the store, where he hit him in the head with the box, according to an arrest report.
Bridendolph then went next door to a Wendy’s restaurant and allegedly slapped a woman inside the restaurant.
Police found Bridendolph a short time later at a nearby First National Bank. The arrest report said Bridendolph struggled with the officers and appeared to be intoxicated.
Bridendolph faces charges of robbery, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to the Washington County website.
He’s being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.