PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies front office will be intact for the next few seasons. Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that general manager Matt Klentak and president of baseball operations Andy MacPhail each received three-year contract extensions.
According to the report, Klentak’s extension was reached this past March, and MacPhail’s deal was reached late in 2017. Klentak’s deal runs through 2022, while MacPhail’s lasts until 2021. Both came into their roles prior to the 2016 season.
The Phillies never officially announced these extensions to the public.
Klentak’s deal came after he reshaped the Phillies roster in the offseason, signing Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson, and trading for J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura.
However, Klentak and MacPhail decided to stand pat on their rotation to much criticism. Starters Nick Pivetta, Zach Eflin and Vince Velasquez have not taken that next step forward and Jake Arrieta has a 4.54 ERA on the season and is now dealing with a bone spur in his right elbow.
Phillies’ pitching ranks 12th in the National League in ERA and have given up the fifth-most earned runs in the league.
After Tuesday night’s dramatic 9-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies remain in third place in the NL East, 8.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. But they still hold a half-game lead for the second Wild Card spot.