By CBS3 Staff
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – A man and woman from Philadelphia have been arrested after they kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her Montgomery County home, Lower Merion Township police say. The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. near the LA Fitness in Bala Cynwyd on Tuesday.

Police say 31-year-old Eric Drake and 47-year-old Cheryl Anne Litty took a woman they knew from her home and forced her into their vehicle.

According to police, Drake and Litty attempted to leave the area with the victim. Police stopped the vehicle and apprehended the suspects.

The victim was not injured, police say.

Drake and Litty have been charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint and other related offenses.

They have been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

